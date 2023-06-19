1.8.5 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11502788 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 05:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Weekly update. I hope you are enjoying Blockrunner. I am working on the next big update for the game but for now, these small updates will come out until the next part of the game is finished and stable.

+Game now has a custom mouse

+Added one new skin

+Added Death message.

+Updated How to play level

+Skin and upgrade selectors have been redone.

+Added Game infobox/tip system(All bosses will now use this system and skin/upgrade system)

+Added extra checks when loading saves(This is to prevent the game from crashing)

-Rewrote the color selector(Some skin no longer can change colors)

-Added extra checks when upgrading to ensure the player can't exceed max updates. (if the save file is deleted.)

and some other minor fixes and improvements