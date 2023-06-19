 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BlockRunner : The BlockSide update for 19 June 2023

1.8.5 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11502788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weekly update. I hope you are enjoying Blockrunner. I am working on the next big update for the game but for now, these small updates will come out until the next part of the game is finished and stable.

+Game now has a custom mouse

+Added one new skin

+Added Death message.

+Updated How to play level

+Skin and upgrade selectors have been redone.

+Added Game infobox/tip system(All bosses will now use this system and skin/upgrade system)

+Added extra checks when loading saves(This is to prevent the game from crashing)

-Rewrote the color selector(Some skin no longer can change colors)

-Added extra checks when upgrading to ensure the player can't exceed max updates. (if the save file is deleted.)

and some other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2358201 Depot 2358201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link