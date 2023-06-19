1.8.5 Hotfix

Weekly update. I hope you are enjoying Blockrunner. I am working on the next big update for the game but for now, these small updates will come out until the next part of the game is finished and stable.
+Game now has a custom mouse
+Added one new skin
+Added Death message.
+Updated How to play level
+Skin and upgrade selectors have been redone.
+Added Game infobox/tip system(All bosses will now use this system and skin/upgrade system)
+Added extra checks when loading saves(This is to prevent the game from crashing)
-Rewrote the color selector(Some skin no longer can change colors)
-Added extra checks when upgrading to ensure the player can't exceed max updates. (if the save file is deleted.)
and some other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update