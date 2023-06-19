- Holy shield should also give Chaos resistance
- Agamoto mod should not give scimitars for rebellion oath (duplicate from starting boon)
- Reworked rampaging selection window to prevent confusion
- Fixed double creation of player starting boons (ex: Agamoto)
- Minor cards text update
Paladin's Oath update for 19 June 2023
Patch 1.8.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
