Share · View all patches · Build 11502730 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 04:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello. This is Maetdol Games.

Demo version has been updated!

The save file is also linked, so if you haven't purchased it yet, please try the demo version!

About v0.2.1 update.

**

**Continue applied.

You can now continue where you left the game!



Pad vibration is supported.

You can turn vibration on and off in the Input tab of Settings.



Added a function to change the order of weapons.

Now it's easier to place your weapons in the order you want!



Bless: 'Dream Within a Dream' effect has been changed.

We wanted to be able to farm more, but as the stage went up, the fatigue increased, so changed it.

Before: Restart the stage with full HP once upon death.

After: Resurrects with full HP in the previous room once upon death, increases one of the stats displayed in the inventory by 20%



The effect of Battle Angel Statue has been changed.

Fixed the unpleasant effect of randomly changing weapons.

Before: Randomly change all your weapons, corrupt all changed weapons (minimum grade blue)

After: Corrupt all your weapons. If weapon was corrupted already, change the corruption(minimum grade white)



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where money would drop when defeating a tutorial boss.

Fixed an issue where the contract image was distorted.

Fixed an issue where the Weapon: 'Gauntlet''s SpAttack would sometimes pass through enemies.

Fixed an issue where Bless: 'Negotiator' did not apply immediately when acquired in the Shop and Shelter.

Fixed an issue that the wave room starts immediately when the golden box of Totem: 'Golden Compass' is the starting reward.

Fixed an issue where hitting an enemy affected by Totem: 'White Flag' would break the effect.

Fixed an issue where some weapon attacks would hit enemies through walls.

Fixed an issue where contracts could not be properly processed when playing in Traditional Chinese.

Fixed Lich not doing anything after receiving the effect of Totem: 'White Flag'.

Fixed an issue where gold was not consumed even when using the Golden Altar of Set: 'Avarice'.

Fixed an issue where Weapon: 'Orb''s SpAttack did not work while holding certain totems.

Gameplay

Giving up the control room will no longer charge the active totem.

Friends who auto-attack enemies no longer break breakable walls.

The Unlock Shop event has been modified.

Added Scarecrow to Shelter. Beat it up freely!

Fixed keywords related to enemies.

Enemy: All enemies (boss + normal enemy)

Boss: Boss

Normal enemy: Non-Boss Enemies

Weapons

Now, when parrying with Weapon: 'Shield''s SpAttack, the gem and gauge are not recharged.

Reduced parrying time after Weapon: 'Shield' SpAttack.

Weapon: 'Bow''s SpAttack has been modified.

Lowered the performance in normal rooms and increased the performance in boss rooms.

Number of bounces: 6 -> 4 times

Removed the effect of increasing ATK each time it bounced

Boss damage: 0.2x -> 0.5x

Increased the SpAttack's charge distance of Weapon: 'Spear'.

Increased the SpAttack's continuous use duration of Weapon: 'Spear'.

Enemies

Iron Maiden now never changes direction.

Bosses

A stun indicator now appears on the boss's head when you break its pattern.

Totems

Added 'Cannot be used in shelter' to the description of Totem: 'Hourglass'.

Totem: 'Cute Polygon''s shield now remains in effect for 2 seconds after the Overload ends.

Fixed the amount of Max HP increase for Totem: 'Suspicious Mushroom'.

30 -> 40

The effect of Totem: 'White Flag' has been modified.

Cooldown: 6 rooms -> 4 rooms

Duration: 5 seconds -> 7 seconds

Added 'permanently' keyword to totems.

Stats that increase 'permanently' remain effective even if the totem is removed.

Applicable Totems: Black Dice, Suspicious Mushroom, Regenerating Mushroom, Growth Potion

The following totems no longer appear in the shop.

Ancient Coin, Donation Box, Dream Merchant’s Golden Bundle

The following totems will no longer appear at Health Shelfs.

Dragon and Phoenix Soup, Junk Food, Meat, Suspicious Mushrooms

Set: 'Best Friends' now shows the amount applied in the buff.

Traces of Nightmare

Now the effect of Bless: 'Dream within a Dream' is applied before 'You Are Died.' UI appear.

The effect of Bless: 'Negotiator' is applied to Curse: 'Toll Collection'.

Bless: 'Nightmare Minions' no longer attack enemies through walls.

Curse: 'Forgetfulness' effect no longer removes wave room's start rewards.

Mutant enemies in Curse: 'Mutants' now ignore paralyses and physical attacks.

UI

Select keys are now displayed in the Weapon and Totem Selection, Contracts, and Corrupt Weapon windows.

Nightmare Shards will not appear in the UI if you have not contracted Contracts: 'Nightmare Extractor'.

Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord is running, so please join us!

Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord

https://discord.gg/6hw6TTyvBg

Thank you!