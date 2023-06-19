Hello. This is Maetdol Games.
Demo version has been updated!
The save file is also linked, so if you haven't purchased it yet, please try the demo version!
About v0.2.1 update.
**
* Major Updates
**Continue applied.
You can now continue where you left the game!
Pad vibration is supported.
- You can turn vibration on and off in the Input tab of Settings.
Added a function to change the order of weapons.
Now it's easier to place your weapons in the order you want!
Bless: 'Dream Within a Dream' effect has been changed.
We wanted to be able to farm more, but as the stage went up, the fatigue increased, so changed it.
- Before: Restart the stage with full HP once upon death.
- After: Resurrects with full HP in the previous room once upon death, increases one of the stats displayed in the inventory by 20%
The effect of Battle Angel Statue has been changed.
Fixed the unpleasant effect of randomly changing weapons.
- Before: Randomly change all your weapons, corrupt all changed weapons (minimum grade blue)
- After: Corrupt all your weapons. If weapon was corrupted already, change the corruption(minimum grade white)
-
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where money would drop when defeating a tutorial boss.
-
Fixed an issue where the contract image was distorted.
-
Fixed an issue where the Weapon: 'Gauntlet''s SpAttack would sometimes pass through enemies.
-
Fixed an issue where Bless: 'Negotiator' did not apply immediately when acquired in the Shop and Shelter.
-
Fixed an issue that the wave room starts immediately when the golden box of Totem: 'Golden Compass' is the starting reward.
-
Fixed an issue where hitting an enemy affected by Totem: 'White Flag' would break the effect.
-
Fixed an issue where some weapon attacks would hit enemies through walls.
-
Fixed an issue where contracts could not be properly processed when playing in Traditional Chinese.
-
Fixed Lich not doing anything after receiving the effect of Totem: 'White Flag'.
-
Fixed an issue where gold was not consumed even when using the Golden Altar of Set: 'Avarice'.
-
Fixed an issue where Weapon: 'Orb''s SpAttack did not work while holding certain totems.
-
Gameplay
-
Giving up the control room will no longer charge the active totem.
-
Friends who auto-attack enemies no longer break breakable walls.
-
The Unlock Shop event has been modified.
-
Added Scarecrow to Shelter. Beat it up freely!
-
Fixed keywords related to enemies.
- Enemy: All enemies (boss + normal enemy)
- Boss: Boss
- Normal enemy: Non-Boss Enemies
-
Weapons
-
Now, when parrying with Weapon: 'Shield''s SpAttack, the gem and gauge are not recharged.
-
Reduced parrying time after Weapon: 'Shield' SpAttack.
-
Weapon: 'Bow''s SpAttack has been modified.
- Lowered the performance in normal rooms and increased the performance in boss rooms.
- Number of bounces: 6 -> 4 times
- Removed the effect of increasing ATK each time it bounced
- Boss damage: 0.2x -> 0.5x
-
Increased the SpAttack's charge distance of Weapon: 'Spear'.
-
Increased the SpAttack's continuous use duration of Weapon: 'Spear'.
-
Enemies
-
Iron Maiden now never changes direction.
-
Bosses
-
A stun indicator now appears on the boss's head when you break its pattern.
-
Totems
-
Added 'Cannot be used in shelter' to the description of Totem: 'Hourglass'.
-
Totem: 'Cute Polygon''s shield now remains in effect for 2 seconds after the Overload ends.
-
Fixed the amount of Max HP increase for Totem: 'Suspicious Mushroom'.
- 30 -> 40
- The effect of Totem: 'White Flag' has been modified.
- Cooldown: 6 rooms -> 4 rooms
- Duration: 5 seconds -> 7 seconds
- Added 'permanently' keyword to totems.
- Stats that increase 'permanently' remain effective even if the totem is removed.
- Applicable Totems: Black Dice, Suspicious Mushroom, Regenerating Mushroom, Growth Potion
- The following totems no longer appear in the shop.
- Ancient Coin, Donation Box, Dream Merchant’s Golden Bundle
- The following totems will no longer appear at Health Shelfs.
- Dragon and Phoenix Soup, Junk Food, Meat, Suspicious Mushrooms
-
Set: 'Best Friends' now shows the amount applied in the buff.
-
Traces of Nightmare
-
Now the effect of Bless: 'Dream within a Dream' is applied before 'You Are Died.' UI appear.
-
The effect of Bless: 'Negotiator' is applied to Curse: 'Toll Collection'.
-
Bless: 'Nightmare Minions' no longer attack enemies through walls.
-
Curse: 'Forgetfulness' effect no longer removes wave room's start rewards.
-
Mutant enemies in Curse: 'Mutants' now ignore paralyses and physical attacks.
-
UI
-
Select keys are now displayed in the Weapon and Totem Selection, Contracts, and Corrupt Weapon windows.
-
Nightmare Shards will not appear in the UI if you have not contracted Contracts: 'Nightmare Extractor'.
Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord is running, so please join us!
Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord
https://discord.gg/6hw6TTyvBg
Thank you!
