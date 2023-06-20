Let's School will release on July 27th! Free demo is available now!

"Let's School" will be officially released on July 27, 2023.

And the Let's School Homeroom page is just a prologue, please add the wishlist on our original Steam Page. We'll release the full version game here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1937500

In the days to come, we are eager to gather your feedback and suggestions.

Please join our Discord to communicate with the develope team in depth.

The demo will cover content from a two-week in-game time period. The specific play time is subject to your personal play speed.

**Note: The progress from the demo can be carried over to the official release. This means that once you purchase the full version of the game, you won't have to start from the beginning!

However, if you have used mods to modify game files, there is a high chance that the save transfer function will be disabled, and we won't be able to assist with recovery. Therefore, we strongly recommend not using mods or any other cheating programs to avoid corrupting the game and the saves.**