Rise through the storm

New skin: On the line, click on the upper left corner of the character interface to replace it Increase the ascension of the crossing. After cultivating to the peak of the crossing, you can pass through the lightning once every thousand years. After success, you can ascend to become a fairy and obtain the corresponding fairy position. Add adventure content: Time and Space Rift, Fairy Spirit cage, Ancient Medicine Garden, Six Path Lei Chi, Nine Days of Secret Land, the source of spirit veins, etc., will be opened randomly during the cultivation process.

● Space and time cracks: those who have the edge can get the top affix of the furnace and refining furnace.

● Fairy Cage: After lifting the seal, you can get a variety of life magic main material (other ways will be reduced)

● Ancient Medicine Garden: can obtain thousands of years, thousands of years of medicinal herbs

● Six Lei Chi: After a hundred years of quenching Lei Chi, you can change the type of knot Dan attribute of the practitioner

● Nine Days Secret environment: can obtain the blessing of random Lingroot, qualification and longevity attributes

● Source of spiritual pulse: You can directly obtain a large number of Reiki cultivation for inheritance