 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demon's Wrath update for 19 June 2023

added untested mac and linux support

Share · View all patches · Build 11502604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Demon's Wrath is now available on Mac and Linux on Steam! I haven't tested it though, hopefully the config is good.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2173922 Depot 2173922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2173923 Depot 2173923
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link