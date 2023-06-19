 Skip to content

嘣境回收战 update for 19 June 2023

updata

嘣境回收战 update for 19 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add a reminder for the character's avatar during rest when the mouse is moved to it

Marked favorite outfits will be sorted first in the sorting

Attempting to repair the monster before finishing the game, then brushing the next wave

