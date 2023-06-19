 Skip to content

Kai Yuan update for 19 June 2023

Updated on June 19th

Share · View all patches · Build 11502550

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Modify the labor allocation function to eliminate the need to consider distance in labor allocation and ensure uniform distribution of all workers.

  2. Add the function of setting labor allocation priority

  3. Modify some program exceptions.

Changed files in this update

