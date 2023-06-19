-
Modify the labor allocation function to eliminate the need to consider distance in labor allocation and ensure uniform distribution of all workers.
-
Add the function of setting labor allocation priority
-
Modify some program exceptions.
Updated on June 19th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
