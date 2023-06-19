 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pluto's Island Playtest update for 19 June 2023

NEW CHANGES: 6/18/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11502442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CHANGES: 6/18/23

FLOWERS NOW FUNCTION AS POTIONS.

SOUND FIXES.

NEW MUSIC.

NEW PAUSE MENU FUNCTIONS.

REVISED INTRO.

SWAMPS REVISED.

VISUAL OF SOULS CHANGED.

BUTTONS/INPUT SCHEME CHANGED.

Changed files in this update

Pluto's Island Playtest Content Depot 1918581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link