CONSORTIUM VR Beta v0.1.26

The C3800 Defense Minigame is now getting quite close to finished!

(SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Achtung!

For the next little while, expect updated builds to arrive approximately every two weeks. In addition to general polishing tasks, we are now working on building the remainder of new content for the updated ending…it is coming together.

We are still very interested in learning about any bugs and technical issues any of you may be encountering and actively prioritize any serious issues found.

For those of you using the Bug Reporter: We’ve seen a few reports of issues reported that we can’t replicate. It would be extremely helpful for us if you could explain how to replicate any issue you encounter - if possible, of course.

Regardless, we truly appreciate those of you using the Bug Reporter to report technical issues you are encountering - thank-you!)

FIXES and IMPROVEMENTS:

-Fixed VT user scenario loading empty levels

-Fixed recent issue where the VR game would not load correctly in Steam VR

-We turned off blueprint nativization for PC-VR and Remastered builds, as this gets around a nasty nativization bug that caused some folks to not be able to load the game at all. This may affect performance in certain circumstances, we are still investigating.

C3800 DEFENSE MINIGAME:

-Fixed missing lasers in C3800 Defense Minigame (finally!)

-Fixed issue where most fighter gun-fire wasn't actually hitting C3800.

-Fixed erroneous disabled fighter sometimes appearing right beside player position even if no EMP missiles were fired.

-Fixed locked crosshair staying on even after destroying missiles.

-Fixed explosion particles FX disappearing before finishing.

-Fixed issue where shields could stop charging entirely.

-Vastly improved how the various shield charging timers turn on and off (low, emergency and normal modes)

-Previously locked on Fighters will now instantly re-lock and set the current target for the colliding AimingDevice.

-Added fighter fight music cue and set to music channel that turns on and loops during the sequence of using the manual weapons to defend Zenlil from attack.

-Improvements to use of targetting widget: now locked Fighters should immediately show as "locked" when becoming the current target

-A bunch of general improvements and refinements to targetting and targetting priority for choosing what the "current target" should be. Incoming Missiles are always highest target priority in general.

-Changed up one attack sequence so that incoming missile vectors are more visible.

-Fixed issue where one fighter was being erroneously used for 3 sequences, resulting in very broken looking flight-paths

-Made the targeting cylinder 50% thinner, allowing for the needed targeting precision. Now there is just one collision cylinder for both VR and flatscreen mode (it was dumb to seperate them in the first place).

-Slightly boosted C3800 shield damage of incoming gunfire and missile explosions.

-General improvements and polish to conversation options and choreography across the last half of the narrative. The King convo in particular got a big pass, and the Queen/K18 convo choreography is measurably closer to done…