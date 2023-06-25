Promoting v1.06.20 to 'Default'

1.06.20
-fixed d6 & d10 overlapping
-show d6 and combat roll at the same time.
-fixed bug with cave-in and multiple heroes with transmute scroll.
-added confirmation for abandoning heroes when going down stairs.
Rogue Dungeon update for 25 June 2023
