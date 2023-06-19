 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Straya update for 19 June 2023

Update v0.91e

Share · View all patches · Build 11502174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for Scavenger achievement (Treasure count not saved correctly)

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

Changed files in this update

Straya Content Depot 1577471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link