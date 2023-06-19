Bug Fixes.
-New weapon placed on the start screen that had been left out.
-Fixed a problem where the fire extinguisher could be switched on with the weapon in the right hand while holding the extinguisher in the left hand.
-Fire can now be extinguished with the fire extinguisher.
My Home/Zombie Center update for 19 June 2023
Beta1.9.1
Bug Fixes.
