Wandering In Space Major Update Coming!

Dear Space Wanderers,

It's our favorite season, and we can hardly believe it's been nearly a year since we launched our game. The response we've received has been overwhelming, and we're incredibly grateful for the attention and support from our amazing community. Thank you all!

We have exciting news to share: the highly anticipated remake of "Wandering In Space" will be released! We have taken all the valuable feedback and suggestions from our dedicated players and implemented numerous improvements to make this version even better.Enjoy the current version and get ready for our future updates, including more story-based missions, an an array of sleek and stylish space armors, and the exhilaration of open-world gameplay.

Here are some of the new features and fixes you can look forward to:

【New Contents】

● An improved experience to interact with game items! Instead of picking up materials and supplies randomly on the floor, we have created ammo boxes, potion supply boxes, and material collection cabinets in game. To collect ammos and supplies, interact with the boxes or open the combination lock.

● Added left-hand support! Choose your preference in the main menu or at the start.

● Added password-protected gates, which require entering the correct password to unlock and provide valuable materials or supplies.

● Trap mechanisms, including flamethrowers, machine guns, and laser cannons, have been added to floors 3, 4, 5, and 6.

● Three new exo-armor suits have been introduced: Predator, Overseer, and Infiltrator, each with different skills and attributes. Unlock them by completing 6 floors.

● The layout of safe house is changed, including the potion supply room and a material recycling machine that is moved to the side of elevator.

● Twelve new level maps have been added.

● More customization options, including turning and sound effects customization, are now available.

● Melee weapon Electric Blades are available for duel wielding

● Physics simulation for storing bullets and revolvers at the waist.

● Zombie health bars have been added, with the option to toggle their visibility.

【Optimizations】

Enemy AI:

● Armed soldiers can now alternate between rifles and handguns, with added actions like sprinting and crouching. They can seek cover and engage in combat with players.

● Patrol and attack logic of flamethrowers and poison soldiers has been optimized, ensuring immediate engagement upon spotting players.

Weak points for these enemies are added where attacking their fuel backpacks causes double damage.

● Killer drones have improved intelligence, seeking cover and retreating when low on health, as well as adjusting flight height in complex terrain.

● Regular zombies now have improved attack and patrol states, and a sound-based patrol and player search system has been added.

Visual Effects Optimization:

● Changed the color of blood splatters on zombies to light blue.

● Mutants, cyborgs, and bomber zombies now leave blood stains when hit.

● Fuel backpack soldiers and armed soldiers leave bullet hole marks when hit.

● Adjusted parameters for blackouts and lights-off situations in the game.

● Optimized attack effects of fuel backpack soldiers, armed soldiers, and killer drones.

● Reduced performance impact of flamethrowers' flame, ice, poison, and explosion effects.

● Optimized lag caused by explosive effects of toxic zombies and death smoke.

● Improved pistol sight angle.

● Enhanced visual feedback from killing zombies.

● Modified and optimized the game settings interface.

● Revamped the base upgrade interface, including character, armmory, and backpack upgrades.

● Modified the interface for unlocking weapons and crafting bullets, adding new weapon wall interface and bullet crafting interface.

● Improved logic capture of the weapon selection interface.

● Optimized viewing of potion buff values.

● Provided an option to skip the tutorial at the beginning.

● Added save function: Players can create and load save slots.

Sound Effects Optimization:

● Optimized the sound of patrol, detection, attack, hit, and death sounds of zombies.

● Added spatial surround sound effects for zombies and environmental objects.

Levels and Map:

● Streamlined the beginner flow in the prologue, where players only need to complete the tutorial or choose to skip it to awaken in the hibernation pod.

● Lowered the overall difficulty of the prologue and optimized mission guidance.

● Modified the tower climbing process. After players teleport to the base for the first time, the base facilities will be in a blackout state. Players need to follow the arrow instructions to complete corresponding dialogue sequences, then go to the first, second, and third floors to obtain energy cores and return to the base to activate the corresponding facilities. After activating all three cores, players can officially start climbing the tower.

【Bug Fixes】

● Resolved the issue in the tutorial that prevented players from shooting during a two-handed grip.

● Addressed the problem in the prologue where monsters only walked or jogged instead of running until the player collected the 393 samples.

● Rectified the issue of blurry text.

● Fixed the problem that prevented the menu from being accessed to view settings during tutorial levels.

● Fixed the effects of certain weapons when firing and hitting enemies

● Eliminated the occurrence of fuel backpack soldiers' effects passing through walls

● Resolved the issue of duplicate buffs.

● Fixed the blending of supply stations with the background.

● Corrected the abnormal brightness that occurred after adjusting game brightness settings.

Also the free demo of <Wandering Space Online> is available! Now, click the link below to add the game into your library then invite your friends to join the new battlefield!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2301800/Online_VR/

We can't wait for you to dive into the revamped "Wandering In Space" and experience all the incredible updates we've made. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements as we approach the release date!

Stay connected with us on all the latest game and hardware developments by joining our Discord community at https://discord.gg/HRpSjTYxem. And our twitter is @WanderingInSpa1. We can't wait to share exciting news and provide exclusive sneak peeks to our valued players.

Happy gaming!

The Wandering In Space Team









