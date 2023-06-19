Warlordocracy Early Access v6.3

Complete list of changes:

-Increased the size of transition arrow sprites.

-Added command: "mapCopy" (update Builder's Manual).

-Journal settings window now displays current weather and aim modifier.

-Loading a game from Journal Window now takes you to save folder automatically.

-Loading an object with SHIFT in world editor now takes you to object folder automatically.

-Fixed bug where "objStop" command wasn't working in collision scripts (transition arrow loops).

-Party members no longer teleport to blocked tiles on new maps (move to another adjacent tile).

-Dialogue windows with no object selected no longer changes camera position.

-Skeletons and zombies now have die scripts (play sound and drop bones).

-Added objects: signPlaque, bricks, statueJungle, tilesOld, bottleMoonlight.

-Added effects: fireMaul, shell, torrentacle (not used yet).

-Added tiles: upstairs, battlementsB.