Warlordocracy Early Access v6.3

Complete list of changes:
-Increased the size of transition arrow sprites.
-Added command: "mapCopy" (update Builder's Manual).
-Journal settings window now displays current weather and aim modifier.
-Loading a game from Journal Window now takes you to save folder automatically.
-Loading an object with SHIFT in world editor now takes you to object folder automatically.
-Fixed bug where "objStop" command wasn't working in collision scripts (transition arrow loops).
-Party members no longer teleport to blocked tiles on new maps (move to another adjacent tile).
-Dialogue windows with no object selected no longer changes camera position.
-Skeletons and zombies now have die scripts (play sound and drop bones).
-Added objects: signPlaque, bricks, statueJungle, tilesOld, bottleMoonlight.
-Added effects: fireMaul, shell, torrentacle (not used yet).
-Added tiles: upstairs, battlementsB.
Changed files in this update