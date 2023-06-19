Small hotfix patch Early Access 2.,1

-fixed issue where the bee hive dialogue wasnt triggered when you climb the rocks

-added collision for the behive

-fixed collision on the gate to allouen

-fixed issue where the gate door could sometimes apper to overlap toby

-fixed issue where leaving through the right side of town onto the cliffs trapped you with a black screen

-fixed typo "safetly" in forest fight tournament

-fixed issue where digging the favor coins on the beach caused crash (atleast I think I fixed it? I identified something that would cause a crash, but I don't have an explination of why it only sometimes caused the crash. It should have crashed everytime)

-fixed issue in swamp where screen got stuck black