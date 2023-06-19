 Skip to content

Toby's Island update for 19 June 2023

Small hotfix patch Early Access 2.,1

Share · View all patches · Build 11502033

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed issue where the bee hive dialogue wasnt triggered when you climb the rocks
-added collision for the behive
-fixed collision on the gate to allouen
-fixed issue where the gate door could sometimes apper to overlap toby
-fixed issue where leaving through the right side of town onto the cliffs trapped you with a black screen
-fixed typo "safetly" in forest fight tournament
-fixed issue where digging the favor coins on the beach caused crash (atleast I think I fixed it? I identified something that would cause a crash, but I don't have an explination of why it only sometimes caused the crash. It should have crashed everytime)
-fixed issue in swamp where screen got stuck black

Changed files in this update

Toby's Island Content Depot 331431
