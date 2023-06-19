1.2.4 Update List

Weapons
- New Weapon: Staff - Unable to reload, ammo will regenerate automatically.
Bullets
- New Bullet: Safe Bullet - Capable of destroying enemy projectiles.
Cards
[] New Card: Fearless
[] New Card: Piggy bank
[] New Card: Safety off
[] New Card: Tuning Fork
[] New Card: Artisan
[] Increased the attack speed of the Demon Sword and it can now block enemy projectiles. The damage of the Demon Sword now increases by 1 point per second, and for each enemy killed, the damage increases by 1.
[] Added floating text when triggering Shadow Bullets.
[] Fixed an issue where the attributes were incorrect after removing "Alchemy."
