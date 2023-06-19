 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burst Hero update for 19 June 2023

1.2.4 Update List

Share · View all patches · Build 11501993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapons

  • New Weapon: Staff - Unable to reload, ammo will regenerate automatically.

Bullets

  • New Bullet: Safe Bullet - Capable of destroying enemy projectiles.

Cards

[] New Card: Fearless

[] New Card: Piggy bank

[] New Card: Safety off

[] New Card: Tuning Fork

[] New Card: Artisan

[] Increased the attack speed of the Demon Sword and it can now block enemy projectiles. The damage of the Demon Sword now increases by 1 point per second, and for each enemy killed, the damage increases by 1.
[] Added floating text when triggering Shadow Bullets.
[] Fixed an issue where the attributes were incorrect after removing "Alchemy."

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220481 Depot 2220481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220482 Depot 2220482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link