1.2.4 Update List

Weapons

New Weapon: Staff - Unable to reload, ammo will regenerate automatically.



Bullets

New Bullet: Safe Bullet - Capable of destroying enemy projectiles.



Cards

[] New Card: Fearless



[] New Card: Piggy bank



[] New Card: Safety off



[] New Card: Tuning Fork



[] New Card: Artisan



[] Increased the attack speed of the Demon Sword and it can now block enemy projectiles. The damage of the Demon Sword now increases by 1 point per second, and for each enemy killed, the damage increases by 1.

[] Added floating text when triggering Shadow Bullets.

[] Fixed an issue where the attributes were incorrect after removing "Alchemy."