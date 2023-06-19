 Skip to content

Too Many Sheep Playtest update for 19 June 2023

Bone confetti fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11501880

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update this morning to fix the bone confetti when playing the versus levels. There was a bug where the confetti was all white and didn't rotate. This fix implements colour and spinning confetti.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2416581 Depot 2416581
  • Loading history…
