Small update this morning to fix the bone confetti when playing the versus levels. There was a bug where the confetti was all white and didn't rotate. This fix implements colour and spinning confetti.
Too Many Sheep Playtest update for 19 June 2023
Bone confetti fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
