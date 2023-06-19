Patch Notes ea v0.7.9

EA Release - 0.7.9 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****
Developer Notes
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!
Fixed some more tomes/spell books. A few of these I had the checks wired up backwards. I'm going to spend this week going through
the dialog setups to see if there are anymore like this.
Necros and Arcane magic - they can only learn Novice. I've given them up to Expert Mind magic instead; the idea behind that is they have the
ability to instill fear in their enemies' mind.
It was reported the Alchemy Master trainer doesn't show up in the journal. I did not (and couldn't reproduce) have that issue. Not all trainers
have an entry in the journal as an FYI.
The house owner in Elderwood Forest that always says go away- This intended and not broken. He's just a bitter old Elf.
Fixed - Lightning Storm spellbook performs the correct checks now when attempting to learn the spell
Fixed - Lightning Storm Novice tome performs the correct checks now when attempting to upgrade the spell
Fixed - Master Fireshield now displays Master in the description instead of expert.
Fixed - Novice Shock of Frost tome performs the correct checks now
Fixed - Healing spells should display an appropriate healing message
