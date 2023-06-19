Patch Notes ea v0.7.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11501809 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 00:39:05 UTC by Wendy

EA Release - 0.7.9 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!

Fixed some more tomes/spell books. A few of these I had the checks wired up backwards. I'm going to spend this week going through

the dialog setups to see if there are anymore like this.

Necros and Arcane magic - they can only learn Novice. I've given them up to Expert Mind magic instead; the idea behind that is they have the

ability to instill fear in their enemies' mind.

It was reported the Alchemy Master trainer doesn't show up in the journal. I did not (and couldn't reproduce) have that issue. Not all trainers

have an entry in the journal as an FYI.

The house owner in Elderwood Forest that always says go away- This intended and not broken. He's just a bitter old Elf.