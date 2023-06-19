Minor Balance Patch

PATCH NOTES

Baby Dino: Summoned Raptor no longer has berserk, instead it attacks once immediately.

Call of the Wild: Now costs 5 gold, but also adds two random Beasts to your hand.

Yennaroth: Now only frostbites enemies. Cost increased to 10. Note: Yennaroth will not receive the changed card discount because it is obtained for free in the new player starting collection.

Fist of the Five Gods: Cost increased to 6.

Developer Notes:

Berserk raptors were capable of dealing an incredible amount of Castle damage very early in the game. We want to curtail the potential for baby dinos to end games very early without changing their overall use profile too much.

Call of the Wild similarly could be extremely devastating if played on turn 1 or turn 2. We want it to have roughly the same amount of value, but by increasing its cost and reward it has less potential to be an early game ender, and more potential as a long term sustain option.

Yennaroth’s friendly freeze got in the way of doing cool Frost deck combos, and it’s had somewhat underwhelming performance, likely as a result of not synergizing well with much of anything. We’d like to see how the card functions as an enabler for big plays with Penguin or Halls of Frost.