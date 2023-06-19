 Skip to content

The Stranded Traveler update for 19 June 2023

Small Game-Update, Multiple fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 11501751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added Controls display button to pause menu.

Fixed problem where the mouse cursor doesnt point with the index finger.
Added new How To Play menu in the Play menu (Main Menu).
Fixed multiple bugs.

