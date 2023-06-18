 Skip to content

bugTDX update for 18 June 2023

update 14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed placing metropolis on edge crash
changed blackhold from bullet to range based

flamethrower
lvl 1: 0.7dmg -> 0.5dmg
lvl 2: 1dmg -> 0.6dmg

