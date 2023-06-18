fixed placing metropolis on edge crash
changed blackhold from bullet to range based
flamethrower
lvl 1: 0.7dmg -> 0.5dmg
lvl 2: 1dmg -> 0.6dmg
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
fixed placing metropolis on edge crash
changed blackhold from bullet to range based
flamethrower
lvl 1: 0.7dmg -> 0.5dmg
lvl 2: 1dmg -> 0.6dmg
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update