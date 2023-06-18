Update v0.86.0

v0.86.0 has been released and here is the changelogs:

As we inspected and received many feedbacks about the bugs when trying get into the Item Menu, it was related to the core UI system (it was written in very old version of the Engine) of the game so we have to write a new core to squash this bug, it took quite a long time though. Many small things that has been reworked as well.

Core UI Updated. (Items Menu, Skill Pools Menu, Tomopendium...)

Better graphical looking UI.

Added fast travel feature.

Added 10 new monsters.

Added new Maps (Route 09, 22, Kyoshi Castle, Latuzan Oasis).

Added setting to title screen.

Added more than 100 new skills.

Updated some monsters's unique skills.

Thank you all for your patience, we will continue to fix the bugs and update the game asap, please keep supporting us.

Our Discord Channel