Containment Zone Demo update for 18 June 2023

Fixed up a couple more bugs in preparation for #SteamNextFest

-Fixed problems with NVG, Stun effect, magazine checking animations, and inventory/animation conflicts and glitches.
-Also reworked the recoil and lengths of magazine checking animations for better balance
-Fixed end of demo area with block-post keycode spawn not always working as supposed to

