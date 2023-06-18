-Fixed problems with NVG, Stun effect, magazine checking animations, and inventory/animation conflicts and glitches.
-Also reworked the recoil and lengths of magazine checking animations for better balance
-Fixed end of demo area with block-post keycode spawn not always working as supposed to
Containment Zone Demo update for 18 June 2023
Fixed up a couple more bugs in preparation for #SteamNextFest
-Fixed problems with NVG, Stun effect, magazine checking animations, and inventory/animation conflicts and glitches.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update