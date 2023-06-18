 Skip to content

Death's Dungeon update for 18 June 2023

version 1.05

Build 11501661

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gamepad support added.
Player can play with keyboard & Mouse or Gamepad throughout gameplay. Other tweaks to gameplay and levels. More Updates to come!

