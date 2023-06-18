Share · View all patches · Build 11501590 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a glitch where insect scents were not getting removed when smelling was canceled.

Creature AI now starts with a random amount of hunger, between 25% and 75%. This way they are more likely to start being active sooner.

Made some improvements to adult creatures returning to their nest only if their species guard nests and they are the parents of the nest.

Made some improvements to how far away creatures can drop food when bringing food back to their nest.

Made some improvements to creature AI so they are less likely to get stuck looking for water.

Hatchling and juvenile creature AI will no longer look for water.

Fixed a bug where pack followers would not follow their pack leader.

Pack followers should follow their pack leader more closely now.

Creature "Dominance" value is now equal to their length, in feet. This value determines what creatures will attack another creature when threatened.

Creature chase distance is now a smaller value so you don't have to run as far away from them before they'll stop chasing you.

Creatures will now attack others if they get too close and feel threatened.

Creature fleeing behavior has been improved.

You will no longer step forward when you press the "Precise Movement" key.