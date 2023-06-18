Stable Release 0.10.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a stable release, focused on fixing bugs and making some other small improvements.

Some of those improvements are:

More customisation options for rings drawn through interfaces.

A new personality that will prevent ships from ever cloaking.

Various new spaceport news items and civilian ship hails.

Some notable bug fixes include

Various missions and spaceport news items will no longer appear at inappropriate locations.

Fixed some instances of ships ceasing to act and drifting forever inappropriately.

Fixed a problem with out of system escorts not landing to refuel when an appropriate planet is available.

A note for all players: in v0.10.1, we changed the way licenses and dominated planets are stored in the save file, so loading a save file from v0.10.1 or newer in an older version of the game will erase all licenses and dominated planets. It is still safe to load a save file from an older version of the game in newer versions.

There's much more in the changelog! Special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @Amainite, @dorbarker, @LazerLit, @lumbar527, @MasterOfGrey, @MCOfficer, @nothing-but-the-rain, @ntabris, @QuantumShark, @quyykk, @Saugia, @Smedley-SC, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @UnorderedSigh, @warp-core, and @waterhouse.