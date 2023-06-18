Stable Release 0.10.2

This is a stable release, focused on fixing bugs and making some other small improvements.
Some of those improvements are:
- More customisation options for rings drawn through interfaces.
- A new personality that will prevent ships from ever cloaking.
- Various new spaceport news items and civilian ship hails.
Some notable bug fixes include
- Various missions and spaceport news items will no longer appear at inappropriate locations.
- Fixed some instances of ships ceasing to act and drifting forever inappropriately.
- Fixed a problem with out of system escorts not landing to refuel when an appropriate planet is available.
A note for all players: in v0.10.1, we changed the way licenses and dominated planets are stored in the save file, so loading a save file from v0.10.1 or newer in an older version of the game will erase all licenses and dominated planets. It is still safe to load a save file from an older version of the game in newer versions.
There's much more in the changelog! Special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @Amainite, @dorbarker, @LazerLit, @lumbar527, @MasterOfGrey, @MCOfficer, @nothing-but-the-rain, @ntabris, @QuantumShark, @quyykk, @Saugia, @Smedley-SC, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @UnorderedSigh, @warp-core, and @waterhouse.
Changed depots in internal branch