Endless Sky update for 18 June 2023

Stable Release 0.10.2

18 June 2023

This is a stable release, focused on fixing bugs and making some other small improvements.

Some of those improvements are:

  • More customisation options for rings drawn through interfaces.
  • A new personality that will prevent ships from ever cloaking.
  • Various new spaceport news items and civilian ship hails.

Some notable bug fixes include

  • Various missions and spaceport news items will no longer appear at inappropriate locations.
  • Fixed some instances of ships ceasing to act and drifting forever inappropriately.
  • Fixed a problem with out of system escorts not landing to refuel when an appropriate planet is available.

A note for all players: in v0.10.1, we changed the way licenses and dominated planets are stored in the save file, so loading a save file from v0.10.1 or newer in an older version of the game will erase all licenses and dominated planets. It is still safe to load a save file from an older version of the game in newer versions.

There's much more in the changelog! Special thanks to everyone who contributed to this release: @Amainite, @dorbarker, @LazerLit, @lumbar527, @MasterOfGrey, @MCOfficer, @nothing-but-the-rain, @ntabris, @QuantumShark, @quyykk, @Saugia, @Smedley-SC, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @UnorderedSigh, @warp-core, and @waterhouse.

