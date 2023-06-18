 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 18 June 2023

v1.07 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:
Removed the extra sprites folder
In events with both stat checks and species checks, the species check will be prioritized even if they have lower stats than their teammates.
Fixed moths being checked twice for "start turn" triggered equipment after swapping
Fixed mousetrap causing infinite damage against large enemies.

