V.0.99 'Almost There' patch

Patch Notes: Version 0.99 'Almost There' Patch

New Features and Changes:

'Q-WALL-UN' level (aka level 9):

Fixed a logical issue in the after-mission dialogue that limited the maximum available level of awareness percentage for the 'bad-ending' branch.

'Epilogues Repository' level:

Added pickups and a few additional enemy spawners based on extensive playtesting.

Fixed several ID issues for improved gameplay consistency.

Introduced two new ending variants: an ending monologue and an actual part of the level where it is located, bringing the total number of endings to 30.

We appreciate your feedback and support as we near the final release. Please continue to report any issues or suggestions to help us improve the game further.

Thank you for your continued support!