Hello BrVRers! All kinds of new stuff today!

Did tons of optimization changes

Level 0, Level 1, Level 3, Level 4, Level 7, Level 8, Level 20, Level 23, Level 26, Level 27, Level 28, Level 31, Level 2Two, Level FUN, Level The End, Devrooms, Level 1020, Level 201, and Level -4 have all gotten sizeable optimization. This comes from LODs for meshes, distance culling, less complex materials, taking out some objects and entities that are causing spikes, and other optimization methods too numerous to name here.

Added a BNTG base to level 2

Added BNTG Base Railway, a base with a main hallway branching into two separate large rooms. The rooms have scattered props and furniture, and were just thrown together by the BNTG crew around their rail system in the area.

Added a secret partygoer sound (1-500 chance)

This noise was cut (with permission) from one of our playtester's videos of them singing a song. At the end, a "Hee Hee" is heard. So, the natural thing to do is make an easter egg out of it.

Revamped level 37

Level 37 got a glow-up with all new landscaping, better quality plants, and some other features. Jerry is much slower, so he won't spawnkill you, and the entire level has been optimized.

Revamped level FUN's lighting

Level FUN is darker and less saturated in color now, with better optimization to boot. A few less partygoers though, there are 7 instead of the previous 14.

Better Beverly Room and Boiler Room

The Beverly Room now has new trims on the walls and a new wall blocking access to the elevators, the boiler room has new machines and pipes as well. Also, there have been some subtle changes to the rest of level 5 like new wallpaper and trims.

Made some changes to Quarter Life

Small UX changes like the skin reactor button lighting up, and some bug fixes like the water not being solid in Skin Complex.

Added pipe noises to level 2

Some water-rushing-through-pipes noises has been added to many of the pipes in level 2 near spawn.

Added more filing cabinets and windows to level 4

Self-explanatory

Bye BrVRers! A Level 19 revamp is on the way along with a ton of other goodies, so stay tuned! cough infinite generation cough