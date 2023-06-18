A typo in our tracker code broke the menu in Builds 466 onward. Sorry about that, the levels should load properly from the menu now!
MotorCubs RC update for 18 June 2023
Windows Build 469 - Menu Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241761 Depot 2241761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update