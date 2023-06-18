 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 18 June 2023

Windows Build 469 - Menu Fix

Windows Build 469 - Menu Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A typo in our tracker code broke the menu in Builds 466 onward. Sorry about that, the levels should load properly from the menu now!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241761 Depot 2241761
  • Loading history…
