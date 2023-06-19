Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.60 WIN_EARLY

You can now add mods to your ship at your home hangar (against increasing cost). Mods provide you with extra uses on an Item (like "anti-graviton charge") that are replenished for free every time you sleep at a motel or home.

Fix asking taxi-company HQ for nearest dispatch taking very long.

Ships can now have mods installed on them that add uses to items each time the Player sleeps.

Insurance credit that can be bought at garage to rebuy a ship that was lost when the player cycled.

Next I'm going to finish some of the unfinished storylines like "Eldergrav" and "Among the Stars".