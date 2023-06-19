Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.60 WIN_EARLY

You can now add mods to your ship at your home hangar (against increasing cost). Mods provide you with extra uses on an Item (like "anti-graviton charge") that are replenished for free every time you sleep at a motel or home.
- Fix asking taxi-company HQ for nearest dispatch taking very long.
- Ships can now have mods installed on them that add uses to items each time the Player sleeps.
- Insurance credit that can be bought at garage to rebuy a ship that was lost when the player cycled.
Next I'm going to finish some of the unfinished storylines like "Eldergrav" and "Among the Stars".
Changed files in this update