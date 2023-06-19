 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TAXINAUT update for 19 June 2023

Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.60 WIN_EARLY

Share · View all patches · Build 11501246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now add mods to your ship at your home hangar (against increasing cost). Mods provide you with extra uses on an Item (like "anti-graviton charge") that are replenished for free every time you sleep at a motel or home.

  • Fix asking taxi-company HQ for nearest dispatch taking very long.
  • Ships can now have mods installed on them that add uses to items each time the Player sleeps.
  • Insurance credit that can be bought at garage to rebuy a ship that was lost when the player cycled.

Next I'm going to finish some of the unfinished storylines like "Eldergrav" and "Among the Stars".

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2082261 Depot 2082261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link