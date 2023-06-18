 Skip to content

Dice World update for 18 June 2023

Bug Fixes & CameraShake settings on/off

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where damage calculation was weird in certain countries (may not be perfect yet).

Improvements

  • Reduced camera shake slightly.
  • You can now turn camera shake off and on in the Settings.

