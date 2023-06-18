Update notes for June 18

Additions ⭐
🤩 Added a button to go to the building that is used in the tutorial for steps that require a building!
🤩 Added a new tooltip that shows more info about items!
🤩 You can now see the recipe of the items you craft!
🤩 Materials now always appear in the same order in dropdowns
🤩 Certain buildings can now have different looks! Try placing a flagpole for example!
🤩 Worker management is now reworked. Using magic™, recreation areas are now linked together so that workers can be assigned from any recreation area.
🤩 Workers can now be manually kicked from a route through their detail window.
🤩 Workers will only be automatically fired if they are stuck off the road for too long.
🤩 Swapped the worker counter numbers around, it now displays as [Available/Hired]
🤩 Added an in-game Wiki to help you get more acquainted with all the mechanics buildings and items!
🤩 Applied several tweaks to make the game run smoother!
🤩 Added an extra "Paused" indicator when the game is paused.
Bugfixes 🪲
🐛 Fixed a bug that caused connectable decor buildings to not have tooltips
🐛 Fixed a bug that caused the alloy station to completely break when inputting coal.
🐛 Fixed a bug where deleting your world screenshot would prevent you from loading the game
🐛 Fixed multiple worker related bugs with assignment and firing.
🐛 Fixed the rectangle road drawing being unable to delete or place roads in a straight line
🐛 The loading screen progress bar is now better at showing progress!
🐛 Fixed a bug where a game could be saved when you lost, resulting in a corrupt save.
🐛 Lots of quality of life and user experience tweaks!
Changed files in this update