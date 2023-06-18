Update notes for June 18

Additions ⭐

🤩 Added a button to go to the building that is used in the tutorial for steps that require a building!

🤩 Added a new tooltip that shows more info about items!

🤩 You can now see the recipe of the items you craft!

🤩 Materials now always appear in the same order in dropdowns

🤩 Certain buildings can now have different looks! Try placing a flagpole for example!

🤩 Worker management is now reworked. Using magic™, recreation areas are now linked together so that workers can be assigned from any recreation area.

🤩 Workers can now be manually kicked from a route through their detail window.

🤩 Workers will only be automatically fired if they are stuck off the road for too long.

🤩 Swapped the worker counter numbers around, it now displays as [Available/Hired]

🤩 Added an in-game Wiki to help you get more acquainted with all the mechanics buildings and items!

🤩 Applied several tweaks to make the game run smoother!

🤩 Added an extra "Paused" indicator when the game is paused.

Bugfixes 🪲

🐛 Fixed a bug that caused connectable decor buildings to not have tooltips

🐛 Fixed a bug that caused the alloy station to completely break when inputting coal.

🐛 Fixed a bug where deleting your world screenshot would prevent you from loading the game

🐛 Fixed multiple worker related bugs with assignment and firing.

🐛 Fixed the rectangle road drawing being unable to delete or place roads in a straight line

🐛 The loading screen progress bar is now better at showing progress!

🐛 Fixed a bug where a game could be saved when you lost, resulting in a corrupt save.

🐛 Lots of quality of life and user experience tweaks!