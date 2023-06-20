Major Update - Character Classes v1.6.0

After a long wait, version 1.6.0 is finally here!
We're excited to finally announce all the major changes we've made to Swords 'n Magic and Stuff in this latest update.
While the primary focus for this update was revamping many of the old combat mechanics including stats, weapon skills, loot and more, in order to prepare for more end-game content and the dungeon update, we've also used this opportunity to add in several new items, a new secret, and a whole slew of bug fixes.
You can check out previous Dev Digest posts to get more details on how these systems have been changed or implemented and how they work as well as why this update has taken so dang long.
Without further ado, here are the patch notes. Enjoy the update!
New:
-
Stats panel on gear section of inventory screen
-
Class system Warrior
Hunter
Rogue
Mage
Mystic
Druid
-
Life Staff now restores magic when healing an ally
-
Dealing damage to enemies now generates threat which determines which player a mob will attack
-
Healing generates more threat than dealing standard damage
-
Shades now have sound effects and death effects
-
Added new tome to Farmlands but you may need to make a sacrifice to find it
-
Companions generate threat so they can efficiently tank for you now
-
Player-placed chests now have signs with icons displaying the first item in each chest for better organization
-
Quest tracking icon on HUD compass
-
New titles for representing your class and mastery of that class
-
Title and character creation screens now have full controller support
-
Inventory sorting option for quest items
-
Willpower potion
-
Chest overhaul with new loot system
-
Chest tier system now simplified to be similar across all zones
-
Each zone has one unlocked chest and one locked chest
-
Weapons out of chests and enemies now have a chance to drop any rarity up to Masterwork
-
Silver and Gold chests no longer exist - the keys now have a value and can be sold or collected
-
Locked chests will always drop weapons that are for that zone, not their recipes
-
Recipes that were previously in locked chests are now automatically unlocked via crafting - this way players can craft, find, or buy the weapons
-
Each locked chest still has some recipes that are rare and the only way to get those items (including NEW recipes in Windless Woods chests)
-
Foods and drinks that had stat changes:
Astronomer’s Tea; Sweet Cherry Pear Pie; Sandwich; Cheesecake; Cooked Meat; Corn Fritter; Sweet Dizzy Juice; Chocolate Shake; Mystery Jellies; Gingerbread Cookies; Mac and Cheese; Apple Pie; Nummy Mummy; Vanilla Shake; Fish ‘n Chips; Pumpkin Muffins; Strawberry Smoothie; Birthday Cake; Sugar Cookies; Cherry Turnover; Fried Green Beans; Chocolate Chip Cookies; Pirate Punch; Figgy Pudding; Key Slime Pie
Improved:
- Shields generate threat from enemies when blocking, parrying and shield bashing
- Splash Potion of Healing now has an icon on your buff bar
- Lute now does order damage not arcane
- Trespassing in enemy territory (such as a bandit camp) will now turn all enemies hostile until you leave for several minutes - no more enemies staring at you as you walk by
- Companions start with 20 additional health and scale up slightly better as they level
- Companions are now healable with magic
- Companion whistle is WAY more forgiving now
- Shades deal less damage, but add a longer, stacking life drain effect
- Weapons no longer have crit chance. Crit chance stat is 5% by default and can be increased with buffs and consumables
- Conjure Feast food tray now lasts 30 seconds (meal has the same duration)
- Drune Archers now shoot poisoned arrows
- Horses have been updated to match the art style better
- After removing the rockslide to Windless Woods, there is no longer a weird invisible wall in the air
- Spent arrows are now removed from the ammo wheel after they are all gone
- Crafting menus no longer sometimes show things to craft from other stations
- Ladders in the Eyre can no longer be climbed by mounts… hopefully
- Stag mount now has running sounds
- Chests have a new sound effect when opened
- Added a shadow behind crafting ingredient amount numbers for better readability
- Chaos Splinter spell now fires a single projectile and debuffs enemy to weaken against next consecutive Chaos Splinters, stacking multiple times.
- Various items sort to their proper types in inventory
- Dying in the Archer Tomb no longer spawns you in the Farmlands
- PvP removed for better design and evaluation
Fixed:
- All DoT effects from spells and potions now give experience and generate threat
- Splash Potion of Webs no longer stays on your buff bar forever and no longer makes players not able to move indefinitely
- Lore books can no longer have the next/previous buttons spammed to break page turning
- Visual bug with the large chest when placing it showed a different size than when it was placed
- Healing of any kind properly gives experience now
- Can no longer heal players who are already at full health
- Assortment of random terrain mishaps
- Zugrum sits when he gets hurt again - removed his tough guy buff
- Arrow barrel at the first bandit camp in Windless Woods in now lootable
- Quest log filter now properly displays Sleepy Haven quests instead of all quests
- Dwight’s pots are now further away from the door to prevent premature smashing
- Fixed various quests that made the journal UI shake
- Animal Companion snacks no longer have a delay before spawning when thrown
- Conjure Light orbs no longer live on past player’s death
- Various music bugs
- Faun horns now follow you into your ghost form when you die
- Xanthus now fights back
- Necrotic Prism bugs - Skelly’s now scale based on Mystic level
- Penguin Pet no longer gets in your way when trying to traverse the world
