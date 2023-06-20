Major Update - Character Classes v1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11501149 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 19:39:04 UTC by Wendy

After a long wait, version 1.6.0 is finally here!

We're excited to finally announce all the major changes we've made to Swords 'n Magic and Stuff in this latest update.

While the primary focus for this update was revamping many of the old combat mechanics including stats, weapon skills, loot and more, in order to prepare for more end-game content and the dungeon update, we've also used this opportunity to add in several new items, a new secret, and a whole slew of bug fixes.

You can check out previous Dev Digest posts to get more details on how these systems have been changed or implemented and how they work as well as why this update has taken so dang long.

Without further ado, here are the patch notes. Enjoy the update!

New:

Stats panel on gear section of inventory screen

Class system Warrior

Hunter

Rogue

Mage

Mystic

Druid

Life Staff now restores magic when healing an ally

Dealing damage to enemies now generates threat which determines which player a mob will attack

Healing generates more threat than dealing standard damage

Shades now have sound effects and death effects

Added new tome to Farmlands but you may need to make a sacrifice to find it

Companions generate threat so they can efficiently tank for you now

Player-placed chests now have signs with icons displaying the first item in each chest for better organization

Quest tracking icon on HUD compass

New titles for representing your class and mastery of that class

Title and character creation screens now have full controller support

Inventory sorting option for quest items

Willpower potion

Chest overhaul with new loot system

Chest tier system now simplified to be similar across all zones

Each zone has one unlocked chest and one locked chest

Weapons out of chests and enemies now have a chance to drop any rarity up to Masterwork

Silver and Gold chests no longer exist - the keys now have a value and can be sold or collected

Locked chests will always drop weapons that are for that zone, not their recipes

Recipes that were previously in locked chests are now automatically unlocked via crafting - this way players can craft, find, or buy the weapons

Each locked chest still has some recipes that are rare and the only way to get those items (including NEW recipes in Windless Woods chests)

Foods and drinks that had stat changes:

Astronomer’s Tea; Sweet Cherry Pear Pie; Sandwich; Cheesecake; Cooked Meat; Corn Fritter; Sweet Dizzy Juice; Chocolate Shake; Mystery Jellies; Gingerbread Cookies; Mac and Cheese; Apple Pie; Nummy Mummy; Vanilla Shake; Fish ‘n Chips; Pumpkin Muffins; Strawberry Smoothie; Birthday Cake; Sugar Cookies; Cherry Turnover; Fried Green Beans; Chocolate Chip Cookies; Pirate Punch; Figgy Pudding; Key Slime Pie

Improved:

Shields generate threat from enemies when blocking, parrying and shield bashing

Splash Potion of Healing now has an icon on your buff bar

Lute now does order damage not arcane

Trespassing in enemy territory (such as a bandit camp) will now turn all enemies hostile until you leave for several minutes - no more enemies staring at you as you walk by

Companions start with 20 additional health and scale up slightly better as they level

Companions are now healable with magic

Companion whistle is WAY more forgiving now

Shades deal less damage, but add a longer, stacking life drain effect

Weapons no longer have crit chance. Crit chance stat is 5% by default and can be increased with buffs and consumables

Conjure Feast food tray now lasts 30 seconds (meal has the same duration)

Drune Archers now shoot poisoned arrows

Horses have been updated to match the art style better

After removing the rockslide to Windless Woods, there is no longer a weird invisible wall in the air

Spent arrows are now removed from the ammo wheel after they are all gone

Crafting menus no longer sometimes show things to craft from other stations

Ladders in the Eyre can no longer be climbed by mounts… hopefully

Stag mount now has running sounds

Chests have a new sound effect when opened

Added a shadow behind crafting ingredient amount numbers for better readability

Chaos Splinter spell now fires a single projectile and debuffs enemy to weaken against next consecutive Chaos Splinters, stacking multiple times.

Various items sort to their proper types in inventory

Dying in the Archer Tomb no longer spawns you in the Farmlands

PvP removed for better design and evaluation

Fixed: