 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 18 June 2023

Minor improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11501122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just updated a patch containing minor improvements and polishments for the game.

This includes balacing in battles and new dungeon maps for the city.

I fixed a color problem with the status menu fonts also.

Tchau!
Bone Collectors.

Changed files in this update

DINO HAZARD Win Depot 1287541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link