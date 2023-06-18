1.0.5 Update Patch Notes

New bugfix update is out! Lots of small but important fixes this time around.
- Fixed an issue in which the BeetleBud’s targeting range was significantly higher than intended, causing it to be able to attack enemies way too far away, sometimes before they were even visible on screen
- Fixed BeetleBud targeting the bell in Tennsfall for some reason
- Fixed an issue with the Resume button in the pause menu
- Fixed an issue with the final boss’s intro animation when skipping dialogue with the content warning system
- Fixed an issue in which a certain player effect during the second phase of the final boss would not be removed upon death
- Fixed the sound of rain hitting the roof inside Elder Bufo’s house would continue after it had stopped raining
- Adjusted the positioning of one bead pot in the Swamp that could cause the beads it drops to be uncollectible when the bead magnetism effect isn’t working (the bead magnetism bug is still be fixed, but this will make that pot from being less annoying until then)
