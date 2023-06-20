 Skip to content

PEP update for 20 June 2023

Version 0.8.6STM The horde in Natchitoches!

Share · View all patches · Build 11500967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we are once again exploring the world of PEP, this time through our new Horde map!

--NEW HORDE MAP--
Added - Trailer Park! A new horde map set in a medium sized trailer park in Natchitoches Lousiana, explore this trailer park and uncover the terrors of the tall grass.

--Weapons--
Fixed - Weird visual glitch when throwing grenades with boom stick,

Changed - Projectiles to prevent screen blocking on fire,
Changed - Magic Explosive tracer to be purple,
Improved - Projectiles visual quality.

--General--
Fixed - Lightning being tied to wrong audio mixer,

