Version 0.8.6STM The horde in Natchitoches!

Hello everyone, we are once again exploring the world of PEP, this time through our new Horde map!

--NEW HORDE MAP--

Added - Trailer Park! A new horde map set in a medium sized trailer park in Natchitoches Lousiana, explore this trailer park and uncover the terrors of the tall grass.



--Weapons--

Fixed - Weird visual glitch when throwing grenades with boom stick,

Changed - Projectiles to prevent screen blocking on fire,

Changed - Magic Explosive tracer to be purple,

Improved - Projectiles visual quality.

--General--

Fixed - Lightning being tied to wrong audio mixer,