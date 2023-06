I've been working on some new features, and I'm pleased to be able to publish this update!

There are now 7 new puzzle size options, bringing the total from 8 to to 15.

Now, we can complete puzzles of up to 400 pieces!

To complement these new puzzle size options, I've also added a simple 'camera zoom' feature.

This is the first implementation of these features, so please let me know how you find them.

Let's solve some more challenging jigsaw puzzles!