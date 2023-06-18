 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hermit Chronicles update for 18 June 2023

Hot-fix 0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11500904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in the tooltip menu
  • Fixed a bug with additional menus appearing after reopening the pause menu.
  • Fixed bug with the behavior of the AI rabbits. Now if they ran away from their habitat during the chase, they will return to their habitat.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2151791 Depot 2151791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link