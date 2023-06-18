- Fixed a bug in the tooltip menu
- Fixed a bug with additional menus appearing after reopening the pause menu.
- Fixed bug with the behavior of the AI rabbits. Now if they ran away from their habitat during the chase, they will return to their habitat.
The Hermit Chronicles update for 18 June 2023
Hot-fix 0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2151791 Depot 2151791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update