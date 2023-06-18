 Skip to content

BBQ Simulator: The Squad update for 18 June 2023

V1.1 Update - New Mode - Gameplay Improvements!

Hello dear BBQ Lovers! Firstly Hope everything well for everyone. After a short break BBQ Simulator The Squad has been updated to V1.1 Also we got some awesome news! BBQ Simulator has passed 100.000 sales on Steam!

We listened to the feedback of our valuable players and made some improvements and many improvements for the BBQ Simulator: The Squad.

So what's waiting for you in this update:

  • A New Party Mode! Pirates. (Now the game contains 14 Modes!)
  • Full XBOX Controller Support.
  • Full Keybinding System.
  • Complete UI Upgrade.
  • Tutorials Upgraded.
  • New Interaction System.
  • New Notificiation System.
  • Head bobbing completelety solved.
  • Multiplayer gameplay performance improvements.
  • Gameplay User Experience improvements.
  • Much Bug Fixes.

