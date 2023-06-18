 Skip to content

Project Zero Playtest update for 18 June 2023

Playtest 4 Major Update

Playtest 4 Major Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Practice With Bots is now available!
This took a bit more time than I expected so I had to cut couple features to get this out soon enough.
At launch bots only support TDM and 2 maps, but I'm going to add more features, etc.

You can choose from 3 bot difficulties which are Easy, Medium and Hard.
If you finish the match you will only get coins out of it and your kills/deaths aren't being "saved".

**

ADDED

**

  • Practice With Bots is now available to play.

**

BUG FIXES

**

  • Fixed not being able to get in to Training.
  • Fixed matches not ending.
  • Fixed Anti-Aliasing setting not working correctly.
  • Fixed coins not updating if bought something from the shop.
  • Fixed Tickets not working correctly.
  • Fixed Inventory category not working correctly.

**

WEAPON UPDATES

**

  • Modified Desert-Eagle running position.
  • Modified weapon textures and icons for AK-47, M4A1-S, Glock-18, AWP, TEC-9, M31, Desert Eagle, AUG and UMP-45.

Please report any issues you encounter either on our Discord server or on Steam Discussions.

Changed files in this update

