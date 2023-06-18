Playtest 4 Major Update

Hello! Practice With Bots is now available!

This took a bit more time than I expected so I had to cut couple features to get this out soon enough.

At launch bots only support TDM and 2 maps, but I'm going to add more features, etc.

You can choose from 3 bot difficulties which are Easy, Medium and Hard.

If you finish the match you will only get coins out of it and your kills/deaths aren't being "saved".

ADDED

Practice With Bots is now available to play.

BUG FIXES

Fixed not being able to get in to Training.

Fixed matches not ending.

Fixed Anti-Aliasing setting not working correctly.

Fixed coins not updating if bought something from the shop.

Fixed Tickets not working correctly.

Fixed Inventory category not working correctly.

Modified Desert-Eagle running position.

Modified weapon textures and icons for AK-47, M4A1-S, Glock-18, AWP, TEC-9, M31, Desert Eagle, AUG and UMP-45.

Please report any issues you encounter either on our Discord server or on Steam Discussions.