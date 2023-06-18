Playtest 4 Major Update

Hello! Practice With Bots is now available!
This took a bit more time than I expected so I had to cut couple features to get this out soon enough.
At launch bots only support TDM and 2 maps, but I'm going to add more features, etc.
You can choose from 3 bot difficulties which are Easy, Medium and Hard.
If you finish the match you will only get coins out of it and your kills/deaths aren't being "saved".
**
ADDED
**
- Practice With Bots is now available to play.
**
BUG FIXES
**
- Fixed not being able to get in to Training.
- Fixed matches not ending.
- Fixed Anti-Aliasing setting not working correctly.
- Fixed coins not updating if bought something from the shop.
- Fixed Tickets not working correctly.
- Fixed Inventory category not working correctly.
**
WEAPON UPDATES
**
- Modified Desert-Eagle running position.
- Modified weapon textures and icons for AK-47, M4A1-S, Glock-18, AWP, TEC-9, M31, Desert Eagle, AUG and UMP-45.
Please report any issues you encounter either on our Discord server or on Steam Discussions.
Changed files in this update