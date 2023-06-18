 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 18 June 2023

Small update

Hello!

I've updated the game to add in additional commerce and adjusted the collider for the new monorail station. I'm currently reworking font sizes in the UI and increases icon resolution, this should be life around the end of the upcoming week.

