Small update

Hello!
I've updated the game to add in additional commerce and adjusted the collider for the new monorail station. I'm currently reworking font sizes in the UI and increases icon resolution, this should be life around the end of the upcoming week.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello!
I've updated the game to add in additional commerce and adjusted the collider for the new monorail station. I'm currently reworking font sizes in the UI and increases icon resolution, this should be life around the end of the upcoming week.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update