This patch fixes graphical issues in SHIMAZU, namely a GPU z-ordering bug that would cause Shimazu's model to be obscured by hidden area and wooden structure areas. The majority of this has been fixed, but we are still working to identify potential other Z-order bugs in the game.
We've also fixed some other minor bugs.
SHIMAZU update for 18 June 2023
Version 1.2 Revision 01
