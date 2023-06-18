 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SHIMAZU update for 18 June 2023

Version 1.2 Revision 01

Share · View all patches · Build 11500663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes graphical issues in SHIMAZU, namely a GPU z-ordering bug that would cause Shimazu's model to be obscured by hidden area and wooden structure areas. The majority of this has been fixed, but we are still working to identify potential other Z-order bugs in the game.
We've also fixed some other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2448461 Depot 2448461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link