 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cube Control update for 18 June 2023

Cube Control update v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11500637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Implemented the newest version of the Steamworks API
-Fixed an issue with the game failing to launch on Apple Silicon hardware

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2002831 Depot 2002831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2002832 Depot 2002832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2002833 Depot 2002833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link