Wizardry School: Escape Room update for 18 June 2023

v1.0.2

Build 11500583

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGFIX

  • Previous patch did not fix the issue, so here is a new fix. Some users reported that the pieces of the Alchemy Puzzle in the Library had some pieces displaying incorrectly. This has been fixed.

