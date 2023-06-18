- Band-aid fix to repair issue with spacebar not working in Commands. Quick fix by me until A11 fixes the issue on their end and should resolve 95% of use cases.
- Similar A11 adjustment based on Menu's getting locked in the editor, now fixed.
RPG Architect update for 18 June 2023
Bug Fixes ("Emergency")
