Choo Choo Survivor update for 18 June 2023

Shockwave for shoving aside the zombie horde!

I've added a new ability that can be unlocked by earning Steam achievements and that is the shockwave. When it turns on you can effortlessly drive through the zombie horde including bosses. They won't take damage from the shockwave but they'll get nicely shoved aside.

