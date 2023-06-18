I've added a new ability that can be unlocked by earning Steam achievements and that is the shockwave. When it turns on you can effortlessly drive through the zombie horde including bosses. They won't take damage from the shockwave but they'll get nicely shoved aside.
Choo Choo Survivor update for 18 June 2023
Shockwave for shoving aside the zombie horde!
I've added a new ability that can be unlocked by earning Steam achievements and that is the shockwave. When it turns on you can effortlessly drive through the zombie horde including bosses. They won't take damage from the shockwave but they'll get nicely shoved aside.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update