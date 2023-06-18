 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PegSoli+ update for 18 June 2023

Version 1.0.1 released

Share · View all patches · Build 11500489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.1 has been updated. The changes are as follows

  • Many problems in Problem Mode have hints added.
  • Reduced the number of hint points needed to unlock hints.
  • Increased the number of hint points earned in Arcade mode.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2083681 Depot 2083681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2083682 Depot 2083682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link