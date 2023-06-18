Now that there are 100 Modifiers in the Colosseum DLC I will probably start focusing on other things that need work in the main game more.

I will still add Modifiers when I get good ideas for them, but I've sorta hit my goal number for them at this point so there's less pressure :)

-Changed some Frit lines

-Changed/expanded multiple Dimp lines

Colosseum:

-Added 1 new Modifier

-Fixed popping when the Colosseum song that plays in between Rounds looped

-Fixed sounds for Nostalgic being part of the main game's files rather than downloaded separately with the DLC