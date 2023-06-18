 Skip to content

Crupt update for 18 June 2023

Update 95

Update 95

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now that there are 100 Modifiers in the Colosseum DLC I will probably start focusing on other things that need work in the main game more.
I will still add Modifiers when I get good ideas for them, but I've sorta hit my goal number for them at this point so there's less pressure :)

-Changed some Frit lines
-Changed/expanded multiple Dimp lines

Colosseum:
-Added 1 new Modifier
-Fixed popping when the Colosseum song that plays in between Rounds looped
-Fixed sounds for Nostalgic being part of the main game's files rather than downloaded separately with the DLC

